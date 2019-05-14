CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man Dies From Overdose

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death of a 22-year-old man.

According to AJC.com, 28-year-old Antoin Thornton was arrested last Thursday, about two months after he sold heroin to the man. The victim, who was not identified, reportedly overdosed on the heroin, which was laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, Dunwoody Police Department Chief Billy said.

After his death, investigators tracked the source of the drugs, Grogan said, eventually charging Thornton with felony murder, drug trafficking and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

“We hope this arrest sends a clear message to drug dealers that if you sell drugs in our community and those drugs lead to someone’s death you will be held accountable,” Grogan said.

Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man Dies From Overdose was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

