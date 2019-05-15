CLOSE
WATCH: New ‘Black Mirror’ Trailer Features Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Nicole Beharie

We're here for all this Black acting talent.

Black Mirror Season 5 still

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Today (May 15), Netflix dropped a new trailer for its hit sci-fi anthology Black Mirror. This is great under normal circumstances but even more so because it features a number of excellent Black actors.

Some of that aforementioned cultural talent includes Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Nicole Beharie. We’re sold off g.p.

Miley Cyrus is spotted, too, but whatever. This new season will only be three episodes, though.

Season 5 of Black Mirror will premiere on June 5. Watch the trailer below.

Photo: Netflix

