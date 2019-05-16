CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rihanna Blasts 25 White Men Who Voted To Ban Abortions In Alabama

Leave a comment
Rihanna Home, Not Smiling

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

via MadameNoire.com:

By signing into law one of the most restrictive abortion bills in history, Alabama has solidified itself into a Draconian state.

On Wednesday evening Governor Kay Ivey, a white, female, conservative, signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act (HB 314), which would classify abortion as a felony. Doctors could face up to a maximum prison sentence of 99 years if found guilty, while an attempted abortion holds a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The only “exemptions” include an ectopic pregnancy, or if the unborn child is a “lethal anomaly.” Democratic members of the state Senate attempted to re-introduce an amendment that would add rape and incest victims to the list of exemptions, but the motion failed on an 11-21 vote, CNN reports.

On Thursday singer and global entrepreneur Rihanna delivered a swift and smooth critique of the 25 white, male, conservative state senators who voted in favor of the bill.

“Take a look. these are the same idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America. Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!” the singer wrote under a caption of their individual photos.

We stan an outspoken queen!

Rihanna joins the legions of critics who have spoken out regarding the overall harmful effects of the bill, which aims to strike down the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Alabama’s law follows and precede a series of conservative led state houses who have passed restrictive abortion legislation including Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri. Many of these bills are a direct affront to Black women and women of color who lack access to sufficient health care due to income inequality and health care access through full-time employment.

However, many are fighting back including the American Civil Liberties Union, who have filed federal lawsuits to contest each state that has passed anti-abortion bills.
See The Photos From Rihanna’s Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration
8 photos

Rihanna Blasts 25 White Men Who Voted To Ban Abortions In Alabama was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close