CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Wendy Williams Is Living Her Best Life, Hung Out With Blac Chyna Last Night

Leave a comment
Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI - BGC Office - Inside

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Wendy Williams might have been in rehab for substance abuse, but that time led her to sober living and gave her the clear mind to do what she needed to do, leave her trifling husband Kevin Hunter. The 54-year-old veteran host is starting over in the relationship department, but she is better because of it.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

After her soon-to-be ex-husband fathered a baby with his mistress, Wendy filed for divorce and has been thriving on her show and after hours. On a recent show, Wendy revealed she is absolutely dating and has a revolving door or men in and out her new bachelorette pad.

View this post on Instagram

Wendy talks dating.

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

Wendy was spotted hanging with Blac Chyna after she stopped by the show to spill major tea. The talk show host got emotional about it this morning when she talked about her fun night out dancing and how her son looked happy to see her happy.

Well we’re happy for you Wendy!

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
15 photos

Wendy Williams Is Living Her Best Life, Hung Out With Blac Chyna Last Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

wendy williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close