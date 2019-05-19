CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Melvin Edmonds Of ‘After 7’ Has Passed Away

Leave a comment

After 7 Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Founding member Melvin Edmonds of R&B Grammy Nominated group After 7 has died at age 64. No cause of death is being reported at this time.

Melvin’s son Jason Edmonds took to his Facebook profile to speak on the passing of his father:

“I’ve been receiving and reading everyone’s messages and texts about my Dad. I appreciate the kind words and I’ll have something to say in return. For now, I just need time to process.”

After 7 was founded in Indiana in 1987 and formed by Babyface’s brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds as well as Keith Mitchell who was marketed as the cousin of producer L.A. Reid although he is not. He was just a college friend of the two brothers. Jason Edmonds, son of Melvin Edmonds, later joined as well.

The group had 4 studio albums.

Read more at SamSylk.com.

RELATED: After 7’s Music Continues To Be Timeless Despite The Changing Industry

RELATED: Jason Edmonds of After 7 Is Engaged! [VIDEO]

RELATED: After 7’s New Album ‘Timeless’ Places Top 10 On Billboard’s Adult R&B Chart

From the Indy Star

Melvin Edmonds, who attended North Central High School, was the second oldest of six sons born to Marvin Edmonds Sr. and Barbara Edmonds: Marvin Jr., Melvin, Michael, Kevon, Kenny, and Derek. Marvin Sr. died in 1972, followed by Marvin Jr. in 2011 and Barbara in 2012.

The roots of After 7 trace to when Kevon met Arlington High School alum Keith Mitchell on the Bloomington campus of Indiana University, where they were members of the IU Soul Revue. 

Before After 7 signed a recording contract with Virgin Records, Kevon worked at Eli Lilly and Co., Mitchell worked at John Hancock in Chicago and Melvin worked at Chrysler Corp. in Indianapolis.

Led by the success of Babyface, an 11-time Grammy Award winner, the Edmonds have been described as Indiana’s most prominent musical family since the Jackson 5.

After 7- Tito's Meet & Greet

After 7's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge!

20 photos Launch gallery

After 7's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge!

Continue reading After 7’s Meet and Greet In The Tito’s Lounge!

After 7's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge!

Melvin Edmonds Of ‘After 7’ Has Passed Away was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close