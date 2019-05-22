CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil Cease Apologizes For Testifying Against Lil’ Kim, Bury Years-Long Beef

The former Junior M.A.F.I.A. colleagues attended the first annual B.I.G. Family Dinner in honor of the late Christopher Wallace.

Leave a comment
Lil Kim's 1st Annual B.I.G. Family Dinner

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Cease and Lil’ Kim were once close colleagues as part of the Junior M.A.F.I.A. clique established by the late Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. At the inaugural B.I.G. Family Dinner event, Cease and Kim patched up their years-long beef.

Thanks to DJ Mister Cee, fans had an inside look at the B.I.G. Family Dinner with Lil Cease, Lil’ Kim and a host of others in attendance. The Queen Bee hosted the private affair on Tuesday (May 21) at a secret location, with the epic moment taking place right then and there.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Mister Cee’s Instagram featuring an image of Lil’ Kim and Lil Cease:

YALL GOTTA UNDERSTAND WHAT THIS PIC MEANS 2DAY!!!! @lilkimthequeenbee & @lilcease 2GETHER!!! AT THE 1ST ANNUAL B.I.G FAMILY DINNER!!!! THE ENTIRE JUNIOR M.A.F.I.A IS IN HERE!!!! THE VIBES IS BEAUTIFUL IN HERE!!!! THIS WAS LONG OVERDUE!!! I’M SO PROUD OF YOU KIM!!!! SALUTE TO LANCE “UN” RIVERA @lanceunrivera & D ROCK @invisiblebully_

From there, the DJ posted a pair of clips showing Cease reaching across the aisle and offering the olive branch to Kim, which she appeared to accept according to the footage.

See Also: Lil Kim Announces First Studio Album In 14 Years [Photos]

It’s all water under the bridge now. Hopefully, this means Lil Cease will be hopping on Lil’ Kim’s upcoming studio LP too.

Check out the footage below.

View this post on Instagram

LIL KIM & LIL CEASE REUNION PT1

A post shared by DJ MISTER CEE (@djmistercee) on

View this post on Instagram

LIL KIM & LIL CEASE REUNION PT2

A post shared by DJ MISTER CEE (@djmistercee) on

Photo: Getty

16 Epic Photos Of Lil Kim & Her Celebrity Friends
16 photos

Lil Cease Apologizes For Testifying Against Lil’ Kim, Bury Years-Long Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lil Cease , lil' kim

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
3-Year-Old Girl Dies After ‘Heinous’ Sexual Assault And…

A 3-year-old Georgia girl died after suffering what police described as a “heinous sexual assault and beating.” According to local…
05.23.19
Homeless High School Student Earns $3 Million In…

A Tennessee high school student has been accepted in to at least 40 colleges and received more than $3 million…
05.23.19
Houston Rockets Twitter Account Suspended Due To Copyright…

You know the saying, “it’s only Twitter?” Tell that to the Rockets. Many of the team’s 2.8 million Twitter followers…
05.21.19
Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office

This "mother of the movement" announced that she wants to represent District 1 in the Miami-Dade County Commission.
05.21.19
Transgender Woman Found Dead, Police Investigating

Muhlaysia  Booker, a transgender woman who was attacked in April was found dead this past Saturday. Police responded to a…
05.21.19
Middle School Students Allegedly Put Semen and Urine…

  This might be one of the grossest stories we’ve heard in a very long time!  Several middle school students…
05.21.19
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close