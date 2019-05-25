Win Big During The Magic 95 Days of Summer!

The summer of 2019 is finally here… and Magic 95.9 is doing it up big once again! Introducing the Magic 95 Days of Summer! Cruisin’ you through 95 days of sun and fun with more free tickets to the hottest concerts and shows…more free trips to the hottest destinations…and more exclusive experiences that money can’t buy! And when you do show up and show out this summer, we’ll help you show the world on social media! Whether it’s at a cookout, a family reunion, or on the beach…be sure to use #Magic95DaysofSummer so everyone can see! We’re kickin’ off another sizzlin’ summer of fun in B’more with the Magic 95 Days of Summer…only from Magic 95.9!

Also On Magic 95.9: