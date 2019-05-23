According to ABC11, a video that shows two teens having sex inside a classroom at Durham’s Riverside High School was shared to social media. According to reports, the girl in the video was unaware that the act was being recorded. She says that she and the boy in the video got into an argument after she discovered that the video has been shared online.

Durham Public Schools statement released upon investigation:

“Riverside Principal Tonya Williams and her team, as well as the Durham County Office of the Sheriff, are investigating allegations that some students engaged in inappropriate sexual activity on the Riverside campus that was then shared to social media. Principal Williams has taken steps to help prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Due to student privacy laws we cannot share any more information on the subject, but we are investigating, and the safety and privacy of our students is our highest concern.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

WHOA: An administrator at Riverside High School says there’s a classroom where teens go to have sex. One sex act captured on video and uploaded to Instagram against the female student’s will a warrant says. @DurhamSheriff deputy has confiscated the victim and the boy’s 📱#ABC11 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) May 22, 2019

Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High School Was Shared To Social Media was originally published on Foxync.com

Karen Clark Posted May 23, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: