CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Meet Rihanna’s 67-Year-Old FENTY Campaign Model JoAni Johnson [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

JoAni Johson is dispelling the myth of high fashion models needing to be young and supple to get booked. The booked and busy 67-year-old recently slayed the campaign for Rihanna’s LVMH FENTY line launch. Rihanna handpicked the senior-aged model herself to help push boundaries with the imagery in her inaugural FENTY luxury line campaign.

The teaser, which features Rih as the director, indicates that FENTY is for everyone regardless of age, size, race, and gender.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In the commercial, 5 foot 4 and 1/2 model JoAni Johnson looks just as fly as the other diverse group of models in Rihanna’s luxe clothing line. A New Yorker that has lived many lives, Johnson told Elle Magazine that she walked her first runway at age 65.

Can you even tell she’s somewhat new to this?

 

 

In the past few years, Johnson has since been landing campaigns from luxury lines like Pyer Moss, Ozwald Boateng, and now FENTY. She better WERK!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Source: Bossip.com

Meet Rihanna’s 67-Year-Old FENTY Campaign Model JoAni Johnson [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

JoAni Johnson , rihanna

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping…

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their…
05.28.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
Scamma Bamma: Man Accused Of Swindling $80K From…

A Georgia man was arrested on Tuesday (May 21) in Tennesee on an outstanding warrant theft by deception and has…
05.24.19
Michael Avenatti Allegedly Stole Money From Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti appeared at one time to be one of the few figures to effectively challenge President Donald Trump’s confidence…
05.24.19
Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High…

According to ABC11, a video that shows two teens having sex inside a classroom at Durham’s Riverside High School was…
05.24.19
Man Who Shot, Killed Driver After Wreck Gets…

An Alabama man who shot and killed a driver who crashed into his stolen minivan in Georgia will spend the…
05.24.19
3-Year-Old Girl Dies After ‘Heinous’ Sexual Assault And…

A 3-year-old Georgia girl died after suffering what police described as a “heinous sexual assault and beating.” According to local…
05.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close