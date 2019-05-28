CLOSE
Charm City
Maryland to Allow License-Free Fishing Several Times This Summer

School of yellowfin goatfish, close-up (Digitally Enhanced)

Source: Georgette Douwma / Getty

If you love to fish, but you don’t have a license, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has issued a reprieve.

The state will allow anglers to fish without a license on three days this summer: June 1, June 8 and July 4.

“We are lucky to live in a state where you can fish in fresh, brackish and salt water — often all in the same day if you want,” Recreational Fishing Outreach Coordinator Erik Zlokovitz told CBS Baltimore. “This opportunity allows recreational anglers to try their hand at something new before committing to a license.”

Although you can fish without a license, you must still follow the current size and catch limits.

See Also: ATTENTION: Maryland Drivers Warned Of License Recall, Confiscation Risk

An online guide is available and a printed version can picked up at many service centers or local bait-and-tackle shops.

Everyone is encouraged to submit their catches to the  Maryland Angler’s Log or compete in the new FishMaryland competition.

Anglers who decide to get or renew their license can do so either online, on the department’s mobile app, by phone or in person at any Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration licensing center.

Maryland to Allow License-Free Fishing Several Times This Summer was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

