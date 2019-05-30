Dolphin Found Dead In The Harbor

A dolphin was found dead in the Canton waterfront area on Wednesday.

National Aquarium officials believe it was the same dolphin spotted swimming in the area on May 9.

Aquarium staff didn’t intervene out of concerns for the dolphin’s safety and because it appeared to be freely swimming in deep waters and not stranded.

It’s not normal for dolphins to be seen swimming in areas such as the Baltimore Harbor.

Dre Johnson Posted 15 hours ago

