Laying It On Thick Thick: Tamar Braxton Gushes Over Boyfriend David Adefeso

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of "Braxton Family Values"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

If you haven’t been keeping up, Tamar Braxton is in love — like, so in love with her beloved “T’Challa” that she had to shout it from the rooftops, which in 2019, is Instagram.

The 42-year-old singer and reality star publicly shared how much she values and loves her current boyfriend, David Adefeso, on Tuesday.

“The fact that I once thought that love was a feeling. The fact is every thing about that word is an action,” she wrote. “To be patient and kind and giving, respectful, Honest, mature, nurturing, protective, present, problem solving ,a provider, Saved, Positive, considerate, all about family, is EVERYTHING that u are LOVE.”

Tamar has certainly found her someone special because she even mentioned that David deals with her tantrums, which if you’ve watched her on Braxton Family Values, you know are nothing to play with.

What was sweet about all of this though was that Adefeso actually shared his adoration for her in response (you know celebrity women love to laud their men while in turn, the guys stay silent). He commented on her post saying he is happy to finally know what true love feels like.

“My love you complete me,” he wrote. “Before u I was lost in the wilderness, thirsty and searching for that thing I [sic] I’d heard existed but remained all too elusive. With every turn of the calendar I settled into the realization that I would be one of those unlucky few who never got to experience the true joy of experiencing life through the eyes of someone who makes every sunset more colorful, every bird’s chirp more beautiful and every glance more meaningful. Until that fateful day in the summer I never imagined what real love felt like. You have strengthened me; you have loved me; you have brought me closer to my God; you complete me. I love you; you love me; together forever! Your Dave.”

With all that being said though, Tamar is technically still married to Vince Herbert. Though she filed for divorce in October 2017, things still haven’t been finalized and she claimed last year that he was taking his sweet time to reply to her filing. She’s so ready to be done with her marriage, according to The Blast, she filed documents recently asking to, at the very least, be granted a “status only” divorce for the time being, making her legally single.

Whether she’s single legally or not, she is definitely single in spirit based on these sweet nothings shared between she and David.

Source: MadameNoire.com

Laying It On Thick Thick: Tamar Braxton Gushes Over Boyfriend David Adefeso was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Tamar Braxton

