Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment Under Her Man’s Photo

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of "Braxton Family Values"

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Tamar Braxton doesn’t play when it comes to her man and one fan learned that the hard way when she slipped into his comments section and wrote, “Hey u.” All of which prompted Tamar to respond to the woman and introduce herself in case she didn’t know she was from Baltimore and is bout that life.

Clearly Tamar wasn’t having it and neither was the woman who overstepped her boundaries. Tamar stepped into TheShadeRoom to let everyone know it was a little jokey joke, but the message is clear. Don’t mess with my man!

Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment Under Her Man’s Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

