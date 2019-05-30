CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Battle Rapper Tech 9’s Death Ruled Suicide, Was To Be Arraigned On Child Porn Charges

Bruh...

Leave a comment
Battle rapper Tech 9

Source: Instagram / Instagram

Battle rapper Tech 9—not to be confused with Kansas City MC Tech N9ne—passed away in late March. The Philly rapper’s death has been deemed a suicide, and the details surrounding his end are disturbing to say the least.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to Philly Mag, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined that the Germantown native died of an intentional overdose. Reportedly, the cause of death was an overdose of diphenhydramine, an antihistamine.

The day after his death (March 24), Tech 9 was to be arraigned on child porn charges.

See Also: R. Kelly Facing New Charges, Due in Court Next Week

Born Akhiym Mickens, he was also facing charges of indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors, as well as other offenses. The charges stemmed from his arrest on January 5 in Philadelphia for allegedly assaulting the daughter of his girlfriend.

The details are heinous. Per Philly Mag:

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the complainant is the daughter of a woman who was dating Mickens. The girl told investigators that Mickens repeatedly demanded that she take her clothes off in front of him and that he would then masturbate in front of her. On one occasion, she alleged, Mickens forced his way into her bedroom with a knife and tried to get her to touch his penis.

Tech 9 is no longer here to defend himself, but bruh…

Photo: Instagram

Battle Rapper Tech 9’s Death Ruled Suicide, Was To Be Arraigned On Child Porn Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Tech 9

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Makes A Statement In Support For Women’s…

The Gucci Cruise 2020 collection is a reminder to keep your hands off women's (well dressed) bodies. Would you wear…
05.31.19
Community Gifts 76-Year-Old Volleyball Referee A Car After…

A volleyball referee burst into happy tears when a group 10 teams and their families surprised him with a car…
05.31.19
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit…

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying…
05.30.19
Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun…

Imagine having a lakeside lunch with the love of your life and an irate white woman pulls out her gun…
05.30.19
15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School…

The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and athlete after he was shot and…
05.30.19
Mother Arrested After Helping Daughter Fight A Group…

Keisha Rankins told police she maced the teens as a means of protecting her child.
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…

Lonnie Bunch III, the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has now been…
05.29.19
Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping…

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their…
05.28.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close