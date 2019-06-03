CLOSE
Fofty Alert: 50 Cent Presses Tony Yayo For Payment [Video]

Confessions of a delinquent weed carrier?

G-Unit or not Fofty wants his money. Ferrari’s longtime shooter is now on the chopping block.

50 Cent is coming for each and every one of his coins; this includes the home team. The rapper turned master troll called up his old buddy Tony Yayo, with video rolling of course, and asked him about all the money he has spotted him throughout the years. As expected his request was met with befuddlement.

When Curtis stated the true nature of his call Tony knew it was Fofty time. “Aww, man. Here we go. Come on, big homie. What you talking about?” he asked.

Naturally, Fif had to jog his memory. “I wasn’t even talking about you. But now that you said that. You should give me some of the money I’ve been giving you. Like I’ve been giving you money for years.”

See Also: Authorities Say Document Saying 50 Cent Snitched Were Fabricated

By the tone of Yayo’s response we can tell this came at him as a surprise. “You never said I had to pay you back!. We’re friends. What are you talking about?” he asked. But 50’s answer put everything in perspective for him and anyone that has ever dealt with the “I Get Money” MC. “I ain’t got no friends. I love you, boy, but you need to give me some of that money back. The self proclaimed “Talk of New York” suggested other means to settle the balance.  “You want me to shoot somebody? Point the finger. I’ll pay you back like that.”

While the exact amount of the debt is never revealed clearly anyone and everyone that has owes that man money should just pay up. Other celebrities on the Fofty list include Young Buck, Teairra Mari, Randall Emmett, Jackie Long and Rotimi. You can view the exchange below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez

Fofty Alert: 50 Cent Presses Tony Yayo For Payment [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

