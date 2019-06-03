Tom Joyner is a legend in the game. Not only has he made a name for himself in radio, he has also impacted the lives of many. It was only right that his One More Time Expereince open up the summer concert season at the NEW Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Before the party got started, we honored the Queen of Soul with a tribute done by the amazingly talented, Mary Gtriffin.

Check out more from the show:

#TJMS25: Mary Griffin Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin was originally published on www.kissdetroit.com