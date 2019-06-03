CLOSE
#TJMS25: Mary Griffin Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin

Mary Griffin At TJ One More Time Experience

Source: Nia Ford / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner is a legend in the game. Not only has he made a name for himself in radio, he has also impacted the lives of many. It was only right that his One More Time Expereince open up the summer concert season at the NEW Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre!

Before the party got started, we honored the Queen of Soul with a tribute done by the amazingly talented, Mary Gtriffin.

#TJMS25: Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience Detroit
#TJMS25: Mary Griffin Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin was originally published on www.kissdetroit.com

