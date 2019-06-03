Throwback Video: Alicia Keys

Back in the day Alcia Keys had us all ready to take our relationships to the next level. She gave us a reason to sing loud that were ready for the next level. Watch the video and get swept away in your thoughts.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: No More Drama: Mashonda’s New Book Reveals How She Made Peace With Swizz & Alicia Keys After Divorce

See Also: #HipHopEvolution: T.I., Alicia Keys And Others Perform For Tupac’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Also On Magic 95.9: