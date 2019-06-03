Jazzy Report: Bill Would Allow Unlicensed Guns Owners to Openly Carry After Natural Disaster

Lawmakers in Texas have approved a bill that makes it legal for unlicensed gun owners to carry a handgun in public after a natural disaster. For example if a hurricane hits they can carry their handguns with them 48 hours after a mandatory evacuation order. The new law goes into effect September 1, 2019. D.L. suspects the law was designed to allow homeowners to shoot looters.

Jamai Harris Posted June 3, 2019

