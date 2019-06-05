CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
City To Pay Nearly $1 Million To Family Of Diabetic Inmate Who Died In Lockup

Wickie Yvonne Bryant died alone in her cell in the Atlanta City Detention Center after she didn’t get proper medication to treat her diabetes.

Bryant’s blood sugar was reportedly extremely high when she entered the jail in September of 2015. Prior to her arrest, Bryant had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. She was originally placed in a section of the jail for people with mental health issues.

29 days later she passed away.

According to Blavity News, the city failed to train non-medical staff on how to recognize and respond to serious medical conditions linked to high blood sugar, according to the lawsuit filed in 2017.

Now, the city of Atlanta is expected to pay $995,000 to her family to settle a lawsuit that accuses the city, detention center officials and others of deliberate indifference to her serious medical condition.

