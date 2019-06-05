CLOSE
News & Gossip
Atlanta's Magic City Strip Club Gets A Capsule Collection [Photos]

Scented lotion and glitter not included.

MAGIC CITY STRIP CLUB X PLEASURES CAPSULE COLLECTION

Source: LIAM MCREA / PLEASURES / LIAM MCREA / PLEASURES

If you want to relive a golden era in Atlanta Hip-Hop culture then you’re in luck. One of the city’s iconic booty shake clubs is going to live another life through streetwear.

As spotted on Hypebeast the legendary gentleman’s club that is still synonymous with the A’s nightlife scene is inspiring a new clothing drop. Pleasures has partnered with Magic City for a capsule collection.

Comprised of six t-shirts, all the pieces are graphic heavy with creative schemes that allude to all that was and wasn’t allegedly happening at the now closed bar. Additionally phrases such as “Do You Believe In Magic” and “Eye Contact” add to the racy swag.

Peep photos below and on the flip.

The Magic City x Pleasures collection drops June 8. You can find more information here.

