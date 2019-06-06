If there’s 1 thing Amerie doesn’t like, it’s (apparently) strangers knowing the identity of her husband (and father of her child) whose face was strangely covered by emojis in a recent Instagram post in a rather perplexing social media moment that sent Petty Twitter into a TIZZY.
Here’s What Happened When Amerie Covered Her Hubby’s Face On Instagram [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com