Here’s What Happened When Amerie Covered Her Hubby’s Face On Instagram [PHOTOS]

If there’s 1 thing Amerie doesn’t like, it’s (apparently) strangers knowing the identity of her husband (and father of her child) whose face was strangely covered by emojis in a recent Instagram post in a rather perplexing social media moment that sent Petty Twitter into a TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Amerie covering her hubby’s face below:https://twitter.com/_HNIB/status/1136137480254775296

Here's What Happened When Amerie Covered Her Hubby's Face On Instagram [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

