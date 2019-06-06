CLOSE
TMZ Apologizes For Sharing Details Of T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris Chapman’s Death

Let her unfortunate passing serve as a warning.

Pop-Up Trap Music Museum Commemorating The 15th Anniversary Of Trap Music - Media Preview

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

We hate to report sensitive matters such as these. According to the medical examiner, T.I. sister, Precious Harris, died from a combination of cocaine in her system and her high blood pressure.

TMZ reports that Precious died from “cocaine toxicity which aggravated hypertensive cardiovascular disease (high blood pressure)” according to the Fulton County medical examiner’s report. Besides suffering from several ailments—chronic lung disease, kidney disease, and diabetes—the high blood pressure caused an abnormal heart rhythm that disrupted blood flow to her organs.

Precious passed away in February after suffering a car accident while driving T.I.’s Dodge Avenger. Reportedly, she fell unconscious and crashed into a telephone pole. She was taken to a local hospital and placed on life support but died a week later after being unresponsive.

Rest in powerful peace Precious Harris.

UPDATE: TMZ has issued a lengthy apology after T.I. and the Harris family blasted the outlet for sharing details of Harris Chapman’s death by way of the medical examiner’s report.

Earlier Thursday, we posted a story about T.I.’s sister, Precious Harris Chapman, and reported the Medical Examiner’s official findings on her cause of death … we were wrong to do it.

T.I. and his family are hurt and furious, and they have a point.

Precious was only peripherally involved in T.I. and Tiny’s reality show, and wasn’t in the spotlight as a celebrity.

We got this wrong and we regret posting the M.E.’s findings.

TMZ Apologizes For Sharing Details Of T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris Chapman’s Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com

