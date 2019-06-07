Gervonta Davis Scheduled To Defend Title At Royal Farms Arena

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Two-Time Super Featherweight World Champion and Baltimore native Gervonta Davis is scheduled to defend his title against mandatory challenger Ricardo Núñez.

Davis will challenge Núñez in his Baltimore Homecoming on Saturday, July 27 at the Royal Farms Arena.

If you want to go, you can grab your tickets here.

Source:WMAR2News

James Johnson Posted 6 hours ago

