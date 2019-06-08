CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nicky Barnes, ‘Mr. Untouchable’ Dead At 78

Leave a comment
Leroy "Nicky" Barnes leaving courtroom in the Bronx.

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

The gangsters of the 1970s are fading away. Nicky Barnes, one of the biggest heroin dealers of his time in Harlem, has died. He was 78.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Due to Barnes being in witness protection for well over 40 years, news of his health wasn’t reported to anyone. It wasn’t until the New York Times spoke to one of Barnes’ daughters and former prosecutors that the truth was revealed – Barnes died in 2012 of cancer. Due to him living his life anonymously, there was no death record for Leroy Nicholas Barnes.

Barnes’ life seemed movie like. Constantly arrested by police, 13 times and not one time before then had he been convicted. At the height of his criminal enterprise, Barnes posed on the cover of New York Magazine under the tag, “Mr. Untouchable.”

Eventually, Barnes was finally convicted of heading a major drug enterprise in 1977 and sentenced to life in prison without parole, but he found a way to live up to his “Mister Untouchable” mantra even more after that.

In a 2007 interview with the Times, Barnes said, “Nicky Barnes is not around anymore. Nicky Barnes’s lifestyle and his value system is extinct. I left Nicky Barnes behind.”

By then he was a grandfather who worked 40-hour weeks after entering Witness Protection in 1998, years after he became an informant and helped the government secure numerous convictions of former partners and more who had squandered his vast empire, including his ex-wife who served 10 years in prison.

“Being in prison for the rest of your life. I’d rather be out as a witness than be in there and what they characterize as a stand-up guy,” Barnes said about what he’d done to once more become a free man.

“I’m out,” he said. “They’re in.”

Barnes’ death mirrors that of his New York rival, Frank Lucas, who passed away last week at age 88. Both men’s stories played out in the 2007 film American Gangster. Barnes was a supporting character in that film, played by Cuba Gooding Jr., while Denzel Washington played Lucas.

Nicky Barnes, ‘Mr. Untouchable’ Dead At 78 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Nicky Barnes

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2 Women Finesse NY Jets’ Le’Veon Bell Out…

Scammers are going to scam with no sympathy. A star football player learned this lesson the hard way. ABC NY…
06.06.19
Woman Given Three Days To Live At Birth…

Nekhidia Harris may be small in size but she doesn’t let that hold her back. At birth Harris was given…
06.07.19
Sgt. LaDavid Johnson’s Widow Snubs Army After Hollow…

The widow of LaDavid Johnson, an Army soldier who was killed in an ambush in Africa, reportedly “reacted angrily” when…
06.07.19
Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses This Campus…

Normandie Cormier has, as some people say, “secured the bag.” The Lafayette, Louisiana teen applied to colleges through a system…
06.07.19
Longtime News Anchor Commits Suicide

All condolences to Tongen and his family.
06.06.19
Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions,…

In a move some expected once President Donald Trump took office, the administration is rolling back nearly 20 years of…
06.06.19
President Trump’s Top Coons Diamond & Silk Host…

Conservative shoe-shines Diamond and Silk became superstars for MAGA country after their strong and often belligerent support of President Donald…
06.06.19
Mom Killed Baby With Fentanyl In Sippy Cup…

A Pittsburgh woman was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of her baby, who died after drinking…
06.06.19
3 People Arrested After Foster Child Beaten For…

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””] Three people have been arrested in Florida for reportedly brutally beating a child…
06.06.19
City To Pay Nearly $1 Million To Family…

Wickie Yvonne Bryant died alone in her cell in the Atlanta City Detention Center after she didn’t get proper medication…
06.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close