As comes with age, so does getting new ink on your body.

Usher sported a new look last Thursday in Atlanta as he got clowned to hell and back for his ’60s inspired perm earlier this year. While the new cut looks good, or well better to some because of what the perm looked like, Usher has it that way because of one significant detail – his new head tattoo.

The Confessions singer got inked up by famous Los Angeles based tattoo artist Dillon Forte and for Usher, the sacred geometry dive into beliefs of transformation.

Forte explained the piece on Instagram saying, “I had the pleasure of tattooing the legend @usher@sriyantratattoo this piece was inspired by transformation, Sacred geometry and an ancient Berber talisman to mark the cardinal points in the sky and allow travelers to find their way across vast distances. I’ve listened to @usher since I was about 11 years old so definitely an honor ”

Are you here for Usher’s new ink?

Usher Gets New Head & Neck Tattoos To Symbolize Transformation [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 23 hours ago

