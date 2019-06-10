Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
UPDATE 6/10/19 at 2:34PM EST: The fire has been extinguished. CNN reports that at least one person was killed in the helicopter crash.
—
The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s Midtown section.
According to reports, a helicopter crashed into the roof of a 54-foot office building at West 49th Street and 7th Avenue.
Road closures are expected for emergency personnel and as the building is being evacuated, authorities also urge people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story; check back for more details.
Source: NBC New YorkFollow @magicbaltimore
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com