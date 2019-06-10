It Looks Like Wendy Williams Is Getting Her Groove Back With This Mystery Man

What a difference a few months can make!

Cause baby….Wendy Williams has been out there living her best life as of late as she regains her happiness after her incredibly messy marriage to former manager Kevin Hunter.

Now, it appears that the 54-year-old even has a new boo, a much younger boo!

Over the weekend during a recent trip to Los Angeles, the iconic talk show host posted up a pic of the two, holding hands by the water.

“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August! #92.3 #oldenoughtobeyourmother#verysexyman #mynewlife,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sadly, we didn’t see a glimpse of his face or get his name.

Clearly, folks are here for it!

Singer and reality star Tamar Braxton wrote: “LOVE IT!!! @wendyshow.” While fans, @alice_in_wndrlan wrote, “Wendy is reclaiming her time! Yasss!!!” and @randirossario asked, “Auntie who dis man ”

Meanwhile, the paparazzi (being the nosy folks they are), recently posted a video of Wendy in a car with a man (who we assume, but cannot confirm is her new boo).

The paps who mistook this man for Kevin, asked the talk show host a range of questions about her relationship with her soon-to-be ex husband and how she, her son and Kevin are doing in the wake of their split.

“Stuff happens in life, and I’ve had a really full life and the things that I have endured…please don’t make me cry,” she said.

Wendy then looked to her alleged Bae and apologized.

Turning back to the paps, she was clear: “I didn’t plan on this, but it is what it is…I have a very full life. Thank you for watching.

Adding, “I would ask you to respect our privacy, but please, I don’t respect people’s privacy. That’s why I do the hot topics,” she quipped.

When asked if we would ever see the three of them together, Wendy screamed, “Yes,” reminding them that their son is going to graduate from college and get married one day and both his parents will be there for him.

Take a look below via Shaderoom:

Listen, we are so happy for Wendy! Girl, go be with whoever makes you feel loved, seen, respected and happy. You deserve it!

