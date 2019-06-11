CLOSE
Fans Get First Look At Disney+ Upcoming ‘Loki’ Series, Hints At It Taking Place In 1975

Loki looks to be taking his back to 1975 based on the still.

New Image Gives Us A First Look At Disney+'s Upcoming 'Loki' Series

Phase 3 of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe ends with the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home film. One burning question that MCU fans were left with after watching Avengers: Endgame is what exactly did happen with Loki when he disappeared with Tesseract?

We may have an idea thanks to a new image.

At a Disney investor meeting back in April, head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige made an appearance to spill some tea on the highly-anticipated Loki series that will see Tom Hiddleston reprise the role. Feige showed off the logo for the series as well as a new still that places the God of the Mischief walking down a busy street with a Jaws marquee which likely hints at the show taking place in the year 1975.

Whether the series will take place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame after he stole the tesseract or before Infinity War which some folks are speculating is still up in the air. Speaking with Variety, Feige stressed the importance of the Disney+ series:

“Disney+ is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Looks like we will have to wait for a trailer or when Disney+ launches in November to find out exactly what will be going on when the series premieres.

Fans Get First Look At Disney+ Upcoming 'Loki' Series, Hints At It Taking Place In 1975

