Wendy Williams Getting Back Blown Out By Young Man With A Criminal Past?

Based on Williams' own activity on social media, the talk show host is aware of Marc Tomblin's past life but is just in it for the fun.

LA Pride 2019

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

Wendy Williams is a woman determined to move on beyond her failed marriage to Kevin Hunter and recently was seen out in Los Angeles with a new mystery man. After it was revealed that new boo Marc Tomblin had a criminal past, the gossip queen says she’s fully aware of the man’s old life but is clearly just in this new relationship for fun.

TMZ reports:

Wendy and the guy, Marc Tomblin, were all over NYC Tuesday doing some hardcore shopping, and yes … even stopping by an ATM to make a withdrawal. The pics are kinda ironic, considering Tomblin has a record for armed robbery.

According to court records, Tomblin pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Charlotte back in 2013. Police say he was part of a group of 3 people who robbed a man at gunpoint. He was sentenced to 15-30 months — none of which is a surprise to Wendy.

The talk show host tells TMZ … Marc had already told her about his conviction, and her assistant also gave her a heads up. Wendy says her reaction is, “I am a 54-year-old grown ass woman. I know what I’m doing.”

Wendy describes it as just good fun between friends, something she deserves.

Tomblin, who was 21 at the time when he got popped for the robbery attempt, is now 28, a fact that Williams noted via an Instagram photo of the pair cozying up together. While she had some haters in the comments, Tamar Braxton responded positively by writing “LOVE IT” with hand-clapping emojis.

Photo: Getty

Wendy Williams Getting Back Blown Out By Young Man With A Criminal Past? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

