CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mary J. Blige To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honor At 2019 BET Awards

Leave a comment
Premiere of Netflix’s 'The Umbrella Academy' season 1

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Mary J. Blige has thrilled fans for well over 25 years and counting, and the Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B is getting a well-deserved honor. At the 2019 BET Awards, the Yonkers native will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her vast contribution to the arts.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

BET released the announcement yesterday (June 12), making certain to note Blige’s long career and the several peaks she’s conquered since storming onto the airwaves back in 1992.

From BET.com:

With a career of landmark achievements, including eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (plus a staggering 32 nominations), two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a SAG nomination, Mary J. Blige has remained a figure of inspiration, transformation and empowerment, making her one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era, and she has cemented herself as a global superstar. And in the ensuing years, the singer-songwriter has attracted an intensely loyal fan base, responsible for propelling worldwide sales of more than 50 million albums.

All facts.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 23, at 8PM ET via BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 1, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo.The show will also air for the first time on BET Africa at 2AM CAT on June 24.

To learn more about the BET Awards, click here.

Photo: WENN

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue
6 photos

Mary J. Blige To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honor At 2019 BET Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mary J Blige

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.
06.14.19
Karma! Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Out…

Lederer, who still serves as the prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, says that she resigned because of the…
06.13.19
Teen Dance Team Member Collapses and Dies During…

Apparently 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy asked her coach for water, but never received it.
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…

According to reports, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for…
06.13.19
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You…

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t…
06.12.19
Man Allegedly Shot 2 Women In Georgia, Kidnapped…

A Georgia man has reportedly been accused of shooting 2 women and kidnapping one of them before fleeing to South…
06.12.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

The New York City Fire Department is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s…
06.10.19
Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over…

Just, wow.
06.10.19
Family Demands Answers After Army Vet Who Mysteriously…

https://www.facebook.com/ny1news/videos/2211805492274189/ In April 2018, Army veteran Everett Palmer Jr. turned himself in to Pennsylvania authorities to settle an arrest warrant related…
06.10.19
Boyfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading…

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend to death…
06.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close