Take Our Money: Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection With PrettyLittleThing Coming…

No need to look any further for your summer bathing suits or bikinis ladies, Ashanti is prepping a swimsuit collection with PrettyLittleThing and it looks like it’s going to be full of metallics, bright colors and bottom-bearing cuts.
Ashanti was spotted rocking a neon green bikini and blue metallic situation during a photoshoot for the collection that is scheduled to launch on July 1.
We’ll buy anything that makes us look like Ashanti on the beach.
