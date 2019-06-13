CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Take Our Money: Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection With PrettyLittleThing Coming…

Leave a comment
Ashanti Performs At The Flamingo Go Pool In Las Vegas

Source: David Becker / Getty

No need to look any further for your summer bathing suits or bikinis ladies, Ashanti is prepping a swimsuit collection with PrettyLittleThing and it looks like it’s going to be full of metallics, bright colors and bottom-bearing cuts.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Ashanti was spotted rocking a neon green bikini and blue metallic situation during a photoshoot for the collection that is scheduled to launch on July 1.

“PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti drops 1st July. Get ready to be flexin’ for the ‘Gram in the high summer staples to run the urban jungle in,” a message on a PrettyLittleThing.com landing page says.https://www.instagram.com/p/ByofUd8ho3j/

We’ll buy anything that makes us look like Ashanti on the beach.

Ashanti Spotted In A Bikini in the Florida Keys [Photos]
7 photos

Take Our Money: Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection With PrettyLittleThing Coming… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ashanti

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.
06.14.19
Karma! Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Out…

Lederer, who still serves as the prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, says that she resigned because of the…
06.13.19
Teen Dance Team Member Collapses and Dies During…

Apparently 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy asked her coach for water, but never received it.
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…

According to reports, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for…
06.13.19
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You…

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t…
06.12.19
Man Allegedly Shot 2 Women In Georgia, Kidnapped…

A Georgia man has reportedly been accused of shooting 2 women and kidnapping one of them before fleeing to South…
06.12.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

The New York City Fire Department is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s…
06.10.19
Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over…

Just, wow.
06.10.19
Family Demands Answers After Army Vet Who Mysteriously…

https://www.facebook.com/ny1news/videos/2211805492274189/ In April 2018, Army veteran Everett Palmer Jr. turned himself in to Pennsylvania authorities to settle an arrest warrant related…
06.10.19
Boyfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading…

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend to death…
06.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close