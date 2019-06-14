CLOSE
Make Your Black Music Month Playlist x Cover Contest

Create Your Own Playlist & WIN $250

What’s YOUR top 5?? Use the Playlist Maker to create your own mixtape for any occasion… cookouts, weddings, family reunions, break-ups, just riding out or WHATEVER YOU LIKE!

Make your Black Music Month COVER x PLAYLIST, then upload your creation below for a chance to win.

The submission receiving the highest number of online votes during the Contest Period will be declared the qualifying winner of $250!!

CLICK HERE to MAKE YOUR PLAYLIST NOW

Use our Playlist Maker, or use your own tools (Canva, Photoshop, etc.) to make your Cover Art. Download/Save the file you create (JPG or PNG) and then upload it below for your chance to win. Cover Art should be 800×800 pixels or larger (use “Social Media” template in Canva) and in JPG or PNG format. 5 song titles should be included in Cover Art submissions.

