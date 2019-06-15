City Police Looking For Man Who Attacked “The Running Man”

Baltimore Police are looking for a man who attacked “The Running Man” in northwest Baltimore.

The Running Man’s real name is Keith Boissiere, a familiar face around Baltimore.

He has been running 20 miles every day for the last 30 years to help his chronic kidney disease. The attack during a run on Friday left the 66-year-old bruised and beaten.

“He didn’t have a stick at first, but he punched me and knocked me down, and then he went and picked up a stick somewhere on the side of the road and started beating me with it,” Boissiere said according to WJZ.

During the encounter, two women stopped their car to help Boissiere, an act that he said helped save his life.

“Two girls in a car stopped and told me real quick to jump in, and so I jumped in their car and that’s what saved me because he was going to finish me off,” Boissiere said.

Boissiere has been attacked while running before, but he said that he refuses to let that stop him.

A Facebook page that follows “Running Man” posted about the attack, saying in part: “This doesn’t make any sense, Baltimore. Attacked again and just for being liked and loved by so many.”

“I was upset because he doesn’t bother anybody, and for some guy to jump on the guy just running down the street at his age is just bad,” an area resident said.

Dre Johnson Posted June 15, 2019

