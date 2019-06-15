CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

City Police Looking For Man Who Attacked “The Running Man”

Leave a comment
Baltimore Running Man

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Baltimore Police are looking for a man who attacked “The Running Man” in northwest Baltimore.

The Running Man’s real name is Keith Boissiere, a familiar face around Baltimore.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

He has been running 20 miles every day for the last 30 years to help his chronic kidney disease. The attack during a run on Friday left the 66-year-old bruised and beaten.

“He didn’t have a stick at first, but he punched me and knocked me down, and then he went and picked up a stick somewhere on the side of the road and started beating me with it,” Boissiere said according to WJZ.

During the encounter, two women stopped their car to help Boissiere, an act that he said helped save his life.

“Two girls in a car stopped and told me real quick to jump in, and so I jumped in their car and that’s what saved me because he was going to finish me off,” Boissiere said.

Boissiere has been attacked while running before, but he said that he refuses to let that stop him.

A Facebook page that follows “Running Man” posted about the attack, saying in part: “This doesn’t make any sense, Baltimore. Attacked again and just for being liked and loved by so many.”

“I was upset because he doesn’t bother anybody, and for some guy to jump on the guy just running down the street at his age is just bad,” an area resident said.

City Police Looking For Man Who Attacked “The Running Man” was originally published on 92q.com

baltimore , The Running Man

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GLORIA VANDERBILT
Jeans Queen, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dead at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt succumbed to complications from advanced stomach cancer Monday. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment,…
06.17.19
Teen Held By Head And Dragged At 40…

A Georgia teenager thought he was going to die after a road-rage incident escalated out of control. The teen ended…
06.17.19
Michigan Prosecutors Dismiss All Criminal Charges Related To…

The years-long ordeal suffered by the citizens of Flint, Mich. related to their tainted water supply will continue on as…
06.17.19
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.
06.14.19
Karma! Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Out…

Lederer, who still serves as the prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, says that she resigned because of the…
06.13.19
Teen Dance Team Member Collapses and Dies During…

Apparently 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy asked her coach for water, but never received it.
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…

According to reports, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for…
06.13.19
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You…

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t…
06.12.19
Man Allegedly Shot 2 Women In Georgia, Kidnapped…

A Georgia man has reportedly been accused of shooting 2 women and kidnapping one of them before fleeing to South…
06.12.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

The New York City Fire Department is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s…
06.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close