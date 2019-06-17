‘Shaft’ was the perfect movie to take dad to see for Father’s Day because it features three generations of men working together to sold a mystery. Shaft the third enlists his dads help to find answers about his friend’s death. But, his father seeks help from his own father as well, the original shaft. Oleebo calls this movies fun and silly! It’s a great one to see!

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Shaft’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 17, 2019

