Nas Announce New Children’s Book ‘I Know I Can’

Nasir is still major.

Nas continues to put on for today’s youth. He is releasing literature to inspire the next generation.

Madame Noire is reporting that the Queens legend is releasing a newly penned book geared at children. Last week he made the announcement on his Instagram account.“@massappeal Welcome to #MAJR #KIDS —- a new kids line presented by Mass Appeal. Education starts at the crib. Tap in ➡ @majr”. 

Titled I Know I Can the project is billed as “A children’s book series empowering kids to be whatever they want to be when they grow up.”

According to the site the Mass Appeal brand’s goal is “to inspire future generations through the creation of unique toys, apparel and innovative learning tools”. In addition to the printed work MAJR is also selling Hip-Hop themed clothing and toys including a boombox building block set.

To find out more information on I Know I Can you can visit the MAJR store here.

Photos: Prince Williams

