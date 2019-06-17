Jay-Z’s Team ROC To Hire Legal Counsel For Black Phoenix Family Who Had Gun Pulled On Them

Back in May, a Black family in Pheonix, Ariz. faced the end of the gun of police officers responding to a shoplifting report after someone accused the couple’s 4-year-old daughter of taking a doll. In the wake of the footage going viral, Jay-Z‘s Team ROC, a social justice arm of Roc Nation, is offering legal assistance in a major way.

The Blast reports:

Officers were responding to a shoplifting report and could be heard screaming, “I’m going to put a cap in your ass,” and “You’re going to f***ing get shot!”

Video was captured by nearby witnesses in the apartment complex and has since went viral. Phoenix PD says they are investigating the allegations of misconduct, but the family has lawyered up and announced their intention to file a $10 million claim agains the department.

The Blast is told Team ROC has now offered to step in to provide legal support for the family, as well as call for the termination of the policers officers involved in the incident.

We’re told the organization has secured high-powered attorney, Alex Spiro, to join the family’s legal team on a pro-bono basis and assist in filing charges against one of the police officers for child neglect.

Additionally, we’re told Spiro’s team plans to help the family with their civil lawsuit against the city of Phoenix.

Salute to Jay-Z and Team ROC for stepping up for the people.

