About 15 years ago a plane crashed into a corn field because of a grain of sand. After several trips it ended up cutting the planes fan and shutting down the hydraulics system. That grain of sand shouldn’t have been in the plane but, it was a flaw in manufacturing which caused disaster. D.L compares it to our police system. We continue to see people arrested for no reason, beaten, and killed and some still believe these incidents are rare. Even though the numbers and statistics show otherwise. It’s a flaw in how things are done. D.L says that 40% of police officers have reports of domestic violence from their homes, compared to the 10% of the general population. Those officers are rarely charged and prosecuted. It’s a flaw because the ones who are in charge of keeping us safe can’t even keep their families safe.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

GED Section: There Is A Flaw In The Police System was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 18, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: