CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info In $7M Lawsuit Battle

The actor and comedian's former partner, Stand Up Digital, invested in an app that they said failed because of Hart's extramarital affair.

Leave a comment
CinemaCon 2019 Big Screen Achievement Awards

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed a lawsuit in the amount of $7 against him. The company says it invested over $1 million into an app in 2017 that they claimed failed because of the actor and comedian admitting to an extramarital affair, and Stand Up Digital is accusing Hart of withholding social media information.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Blast reports:

Stand Up Digital says they have asked Hart to turn over certain analytics from his Instagram and Twitter, but he objected to giving them the data. They want specific numbers regarding posts he made for the phone app they worked on. Stand Up Digital claims they need the information to build their case against Hart. The company not only wants him ordered to turn over the records but for him to be sanctioned. The judge has yet to rule.

In their original lawsuit, Stand Up Digital claimed they entered into a deal with Hart and his partner, Wayne Brown, to launch a game called “Gold Ambush.”

The game was to feature the comedian and his family as characters. Stand Up claimed to have spent over $1.25 million on developing the game, which was set to launch in September 2017. They claimed the app failed because Hart confessed to an extramarital affair — and that he was being extorted over a sex tape — just one month before the app was due to launch. They accused Kevin Hart of refusing to communicate with them following his confession and sued for damages in excess of $7.2 million.

Hart has countered the suit with one of his own, stating that Stand Up Digital saying that the company had unrealistic expectations and that the market wasn’t kind to a number of entities entering the phone app gaming space.

Photo: WENN

Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info In $7M Lawsuit Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kevin Hart

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black…

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release…
06.20.19
Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target…

New developments are emerging in the bizarre shooting case involving David Ortiz, this after authorities announced the name of the…
06.20.19
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info…

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed…
06.20.19
Outrage Soars After LAPD Reportedly Fired On Unarmed…

A community in South Los Angeles is gathered in outrage after new details continue to develop regarding the shooting of…
06.20.19
‘Expert’ Says It Was ‘Reasonable’ For Cops To…

https://youtu.be/RpeOdDqH_jg An extensive report by a former police officer has absolved California police officers of any wrongdoing in a police…
06.20.19
$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia…

Local breaking news hit this afternoon as NBC Philadelphia and other outlets are reporting on a billion dollar drug bust…
06.19.19
Parkland Shooting Survivor Won’t Get Into Harvard After…

A survivor of the horrific Parkland school shooting in Florida shared news on Monday that he will no longer be…
06.19.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…

Two people have serious but not life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place at the championship parade…
06.18.19
Overweight young man
Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’…

Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has…
06.17.19
Woman Jumps Off Bridge To Her Death As…

According to Pittsburgh police, a woman parked her car on the Homestead Grays Bridge on Friday evening, left her three…
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close