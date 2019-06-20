DL’s Top 10 Body Issues Most Men Don’t Care About

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 06.20.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Women stress themselves out sometimes about certain body issues or features that most men don’t even care about. For example, some women stress themselves out about having small breasts but some guys actually prefer them. Stretchmarks are another thing that men really don’t care about; actually a good number of men call them sexy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

See Also: DL’s Top 10 Benefits Of Sex

DL’s Top 10 Body Issues Most Men Don’t Care About was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500K Winning Lottery Ticket

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is suing her ex-girlfriend for a winning lottery ticket. According to ABC 11, Jasmine Watkins…
06.21.19
Man Dies Following Encounter With Police

A New York man died after an encounter with police late Sunday night. WGRZ reports, 39-year-old Troy Hodge’s mother called…
06.21.19
One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black…

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release…
06.20.19
Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target…

New developments are emerging in the bizarre shooting case involving David Ortiz, this after authorities announced the name of the…
06.20.19
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info…

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed…
06.20.19
Outrage Soars After LAPD Reportedly Fired On Unarmed…

A community in South Los Angeles is gathered in outrage after new details continue to develop regarding the shooting of…
06.20.19
‘Expert’ Says It Was ‘Reasonable’ For Cops To…

https://youtu.be/RpeOdDqH_jg An extensive report by a former police officer has absolved California police officers of any wrongdoing in a police…
06.20.19
$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia…

Local breaking news hit this afternoon as NBC Philadelphia and other outlets are reporting on a billion dollar drug bust…
06.19.19
Parkland Shooting Survivor Won’t Get Into Harvard After…

A survivor of the horrific Parkland school shooting in Florida shared news on Monday that he will no longer be…
06.19.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…

Two people have serious but not life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place at the championship parade…
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close