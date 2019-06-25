Chicago Police Release Surveillance Video Of Jussie Smollet’s Alleged Attack

Jussie Smollett may have dodged one legal bullet related to the alleged faked racial and homophobic attack that many believed he staged, and new evidence may make it harder for him to stand his ground. Chicago police have unveiled video footage of the attack, complete with images of the Empire actor with a noose around his neck.

ABC7Chicago.com reports:

Police released nearly 70 hours of video, all connected to the Smollett case.

Police bodycam video shows officers arriving at Smollett’s apartment in Streeterville. After going with his manager up to his apartment, they are greeted by the star with a rope coiled several times around his neck, claiming that two attackers doused him with bleach and put the noose over his head.

Police blurred Smollett’s face in the video that the I-Team obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request because at the time he was considered a victim.

“He doesn’t want this to be a big deal, you understand what I’m saying,” Smollett’s manager tells officers on the video. “The thing that makes me emotional is they put this makeshift loop, what do you call that thing, a noose around his (expletive) neck. I’m sorry, you know. And that is what bothers me, the cut thing doesn’t bother me at all. If that makes any sense.”

Watch the outlet’s broadcast coverage of the story below.

