CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

LL Cool J Says His “Black Lips” Blocked Him From Getting Chapstick Deal

The rapper born James Todd Smith has been a virtual sex symbol for much of his career so his soup coolers not getting love seems strange.

Leave a comment
Roger Gastman And LL COOL J Host BEYOND THE STREETS Opening Night At 25 Kent

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

LL Cool J has been a virtual sex symbol for the majority of his career, but being one of Hip-Hop’s most attractive people didn’t translate to endorsement deals early on according to him. The Queens rap veteran and actor says that a deal with Chapstick, which would have made all the sense in the world, never materialized because of his “black lips.”

The Blast exclusively reports:

LL Cool J was in Midtown NYC on Monday when he was asked if his famous smackers have ever been approached for a chapstick deal.

His answer was classic, telling the photographer, “No, they hated my black lips back then.”

It’s unclear if the rap-actor was referring to a specific situation or simply theorizing, but his luscious lips are definitely worthy of an endorsement nowadays.

The outlet’s team also pressed the 51-year-old James Todd Smith if he’s getting back to the music and he confirmed that he has a new album in the works.

See Also: Imma Let You Finish, But: LL Cool J Says He Was The First To Do This — Not J. Cole

Photo: Getty

LL Cool J’s Daughter Gets Married
0 photos

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

LL Cool J Says His “Black Lips” Blocked Him From Getting Chapstick Deal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

LL Cool J

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DC Metro Officers Tase Unarmed Man [Video]

DC Metro Transit Police reportedly  opened an internal investigation into an officer’s use of force during an arrest at the…
06.25.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died. Lt. Col. Robert Friend, who flew 142 combat missions in World War…
06.24.19
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious…

According to NYPost, a Queens mother for four, 38-year-old Donette Edge Cannon, has died only hours after being exposed to a…
06.24.19
#SayHerName: Maleah Davis Honored With ‘My Little Pony’…

Trey Ganem's SoulShine Industries created and donated a custom casket for the 4-year-old whose funeral will take place on June…
06.21.19
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500K Winning Lottery Ticket

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is suing her ex-girlfriend for a winning lottery ticket. According to ABC 11, Jasmine Watkins…
06.21.19
Man Dies Following Encounter With Police

A New York man died after an encounter with police late Sunday night. WGRZ reports, 39-year-old Troy Hodge’s mother called…
06.21.19
One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black…

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release…
06.20.19
Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target…

New developments are emerging in the bizarre shooting case involving David Ortiz, this after authorities announced the name of the…
06.20.19
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info…

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed…
06.20.19
Outrage Soars After LAPD Reportedly Fired On Unarmed…

A community in South Los Angeles is gathered in outrage after new details continue to develop regarding the shooting of…
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close