Ladies if you’ve ever struggled to figure out if your man was telling you the truth, don’t worry, we have some tell-tell signs. If your man is lying to you, he may do something different with his hands, he shrugs a lot, he sounds worried when you call his name, or he pretends to stare into the distance while you talk to him…odds are he’s lying.

DL’s Top 10 Signs He’s Lying was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 25, 2019

