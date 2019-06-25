DL’s Top 10 Signs He’s Lying

06.25.19
Ladies if you’ve ever struggled to figure out if your man was telling you the truth, don’t worry, we have some tell-tell signs. If your man is lying to you, he may do something different with his hands, he shrugs a lot, he sounds worried when you call his name, or he pretends to stare into the distance while you talk to him…odds are he’s lying.

