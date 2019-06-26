CLOSE
Robert Mueller Will Testify Before House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees

The hearings are set to take place on July 17.

Robert Mueller, the former special counsel responsible for the Russia probe against President Donald Trump, will testify before Congress next month. Two House Democrats made the announcement on Tuesday that Mueller will appear before the judiciary and intelligence committees on July 17.

CNBC reports:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced the July 17 testimony on Tuesday night. They said they issued subpoenas to bring Mueller, the special counsel who oversaw the Justice Department’s investigation, before the House.

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” the two lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans.”

Mueller’s public appearance will bring a spectacle rarely seen during the nearly two-year investigation that ended in March. The special counsel avoided public comment on the probe until the release of a redacted, more than 400-page report detailing Russia’s efforts to influence the election and instances of President Donald Trump potentially trying to derail the investigation. Mueller then gave remarks to reporters last month, reinforcing the report’s findings and saying he would not speak any more about it publicly.

Detractors of Trump have largely declared the so-called 400-page Mueller Report a bust as it didn’t sink the president as many hoped, nor did Mueller state anything glaring to the American public that could be used as potential fuel for legal action such as impeachment.

