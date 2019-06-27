CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Calls Idris Elba ‘The Black Guy From The Wire’

The former baseball player is getting hit hard on social media.

Leave a comment

Alex Rodriguez is arguably more famous for his alleged girlfriends like Cameron Diaz, Madonna and now, which is confirmed, Jennifer Lopez. Idris Elba is a Golden Globe winner, five-time Emmy nominee and one of the most respected actors of our time, but the Dominican-American, former baseball player only knows him as “the Black guy from ‘The Wire.”

See Also: 5 Things We Want To See From Cory Booker In The First Democratic Presidential Debate

Rodriguez was talking to Sports Illustrated about who he sat with at the Met Gala. In trying to describe Elba, he said, “We had a great table. The Black guy from ‘The Wire’ — Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife [Sabrina Dhowre].”

Oh, and to describe Henry Golding, the man who made a big splash in last year’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” he said, “And we had an Asian gentleman from ‘Rich Asians,’ the lead.” But when he described the two white women at the table, he easily pointed out Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Twitter has been slamming A-Rod, one user wrote, “I truly believe Idris Elba would’ve referred to Arod as Alex Rodriguez from the Yankees… instead we get ‘The Black Guy From The Wire’ it’s not that deep but it is.”

Another wrote, “Can’t get over alex rodriguez describing idris elba as ‘the black guy from the wire.’”

Even Kylie Jenner is upset with him. He said about her, “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

She responded with, “Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones.” See below:

In other news, Idris Elba is gracing the cover of Vanity Fair next month, see below:

In addition, yesterday it was announced he signed a worldwide publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). Variety reports, “UMPG will sub-publish artists signed to Elba’s record label, 7Wallace, which launched in 2015 and is based in London.”

Just recently, he cowrote, rapped and sang on the track “Boasty,” with Wiley, Stefflon Don and Sean Paul. The video reached 54 million YouTube views and the top of the U.K. Indie Charts. See below:

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

R. Kelly’s New Lawyer Who Used To Prosecute Sex Crimes Insists Disgraced Singer ‘Is Not Guilty’

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Calls Idris Elba ‘The Black Guy From The Wire’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator…

The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
07.24.19
Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit…

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
07.24.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close