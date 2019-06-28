CLOSE
President Donald Trump Jokes With Russian President Vladimir Putin About Election Meddling

This is the first time the world leaders have met since the conclusion of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Vladimir Putin - Donald Trump meeting in Osaka

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin met for the first time since the conclusion of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. During the chat on Friday (June 28), Trump made a joke about Putin’s country meddling in the election.

Politico reports:

At his first meeting with Putin since Robert Mueller’s Russia probe concluded, Trump made light of the robust evidence showing Russia engaged in a “sweeping and systematic” campaign to disrupt the election in Trump’s favor.

After he was asked by reporter whether he will talk to Putin about election interference — a topic he failed to mention himself, Trump responded: “Yes, of course I will.”

But he didn’t stop there. He turned to Putin, seated next to him, smiling and pointing his finger in the Russian president’s direction, and said jokingly, “Don’t meddle in the election, president. Don’t meddle in the election.” Putin, after appearing to hear the translation, laughed while Trump grinned.

The outlet notes that this is just the latest of winking nods President Trump has made towards Russia and President Putin in regards to the perception that the former business mogul is far more connected to the nation and its leadership than expected.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump Jokes With Russian President Vladimir Putin About Election Meddling was originally published on hiphopwired.com

