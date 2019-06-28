CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rent’s Due: Joseline Hernandez In Danger of Being Evicted From Miami Apartment Building

The luxe Miami apartment complex is suing the reality star for $2,056 a month rent she has failed to pay on her two-bedroom apartment. 

Leave a comment
Joseline Hernandez Sued For Late Rent, In Danger of Being Evicted

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Baddest Puta, Joseline Hernandez is in danger of being tossed out on her surgically enhanced cakes. Bossip exclusively reports that former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and struggle rap artist is being sued by her landlord for unpaid rent.

According to court documents obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Landlord Beach Place Apartments a luxe Miami apartment complex is suing the reality star for $2,056 a month rent she has failed to pay on her two-bedroom apartment.

Per Bossip:

Beach Place Apartments said that it left a notice demanding the rent from her outside the apartment door, but she never paid up.

A property manager for Beach Place Apartments acknowledged the lawsuit but declined to comment further.

Beach Place Apartments wants Joseline to pay it $2,375 ASAP or a judgment to kick her out of the place. The property rental company also wants Joseline to pay its lawyer fees.

Hernandez had not responded to the case as of June 27, but she has about a month to answer the landlord’s complaint before the company can push for a default judgment against her.

Hernandez’s lawyer hung up on us when we reached out for comment Thursday.

This latest legal snafu is the latest in drama swirling around Hernandez. Bossip also broke the news that her ex and father of her child, Stevie J is suing her for custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella as well as child support. He also claims Joseline is preventing him from seeing the child and is accusing her of not allowing him to have any contact with her or have a say in her raising her.

We know Mimi is somewhere is snickering at this news.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Rent’s Due: Joseline Hernandez In Danger of Being Evicted From Miami Apartment Building was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator…

The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
07.24.19
Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit…

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
07.24.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close