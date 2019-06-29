CLOSE
Charm City
B’More Attorney Caught Smuggling Drugs Into Hagerstown Prison

NEGATIVE# josephm 189185--SLUG--ME/JESSUP1--DATE-03/18/07--LOC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A Baltimore attorney was arrested on charges of smuggling drugs into the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.

Steven Thurman Mitchell is accused of sneaking suboxone to his client Friday during a visit to the prison, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

DPSCS officials noticed Mitchell trying to leave without two binders he entered the jail with.

Correctional officers grab the folders from the client Mitchell visited, inmate Mandel Brown.

A search of the binders recovered 125 strips of the narcotic suboxone, DPSCS officails said.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with drug possession and possession with intent to deliver.

B’More Attorney Caught Smuggling Drugs Into Hagerstown Prison was originally published on 92q.com

