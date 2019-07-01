CLOSE
Lil Nas X Appears To Come Out As Gay As Pride Month Ends

The "Old Town Road" star didn't exactly say it but kept throwing hints on social media after posting an initial tweet.

2019 CMA Music Festival Day 3 Concerts

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Lil Nas X is a masterful social media user, fusing humor and trolling to expert levels so one of his latest tweets has some wondering what’s true or not. Via Twitter, the “Old Town Road” star appeared to come out as gay as Pride Month ended.

In a Sunday afternoon (June 30) tweet, Nas X posted the following:

“[S]ome of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

After thousands of replies and retweets, Nas X posted another tweet to hammer home the fact.

Because he’s trolled often in the past, it’s tough to say if he’s being sincere but it’s all about the music anyway, not the artist’s orientation.

