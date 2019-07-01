CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough Hash Browns

Leave a comment
Frying Potato Pancakes

Source: Owen Franken / Getty

A North Carolina man by the name of Tommy Martin filed a handwritten lawsuit at the U.S. District Court in Charlotte to complain about service he received at his local Hardee’s. 

Martin, 58, says the fast food chain only gave him two Hash Rounds (bite-sized hash browns) with his breakfast platter. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to Hardee’s website, a breakfast platters is “made from scratch with biscuit ‘n’ gravy, one egg, two strips of crisp bacon and hash rounds” and Martin believed his count was too low. 

“It’s not a money issue,” he told The Charlotte Observer. “I just want to be treated fairly.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Martin got his money back after issuing a complaint with the manager, but is taking further action because he says the manager’s refusal to give him more Hash Rounds was racially motivated. He told the Observer that a cashier was preparing to give him the correct amount when the manager before the manager forbid it. 

“The manager came back and said that what you get,” Martin said. “Got home with tear in mine eye. I have got to do something.”

By the looks of Hardee’s website, a small order of Hash Rounds contains at least 5-6 pieces. 

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough Hash Browns was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And…

Instead Of Just Saying 'My Black Is Beautiful', Now You Can Buy It For Your Hair
07.01.19
Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By…

Many kids have dreams about what they want to do when they grow up. When a woman from Buffalo, New…
07.01.19
Let’s Not Forget When Joe Biden Called Obama…

The former VP has a history of hiccups when it comes to discussing race.
07.01.19
James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In…

The White Supremacist who plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, during the Unite the Right Rally in…
07.01.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Checks Ex-VP Joe Biden On…

The Democratic Party debates saw the pool of presidential hopefuls angling to stand out amongst the throng ahead of the…
06.28.19
Man Dies After Being Kicked Off Airplane Returning…

Travelers beware; the deaths tied to the Dominican Republic continue. Another man has lost his life after visiting the Caribbean…
06.28.19
New Jersey Couple On Vacation In Barbados Disappears…

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, were only three days into their trip when they disappeared after renting jet…
07.01.19
NeNe Leakes Calls Cynthia Bailey “Weak and Desperate”…

Lore’l had a little girl chat with Mrs. NeNe Leakes before the opening of “Swagg Boutique”. This is currently her…
07.01.19
Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give…

J. Alexander's restaurant is being accused of racial profiling.
06.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close