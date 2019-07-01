CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pharrell Williams Grants Internships To 114 Harlem High School Grads

Williams was the commencement speaker for the 2019 graduating class of Promise Academy in New York.

Leave a comment
LA Mission Easter Dinner for the Homeless

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

It isn’t a secret that Pharrell Williams loves to give back to the youth and young creative minds and the Virginia native once again proved that fact last week. After speaking at a Harlem high school graduation, Skateboard P announced that he’ll be granting all 114 graduating seniors an internship.

Because Of Them We Can reports:

There’s a new renaissance happening in Harlem and the youth are leading it! All of the graduating seniors from Harlem’s Promise Academy received college acceptance letters, and on Wednesday, they had the perfect send off for their next phase.

Producer and entrepreneur extraordinaire Pharrell served as their graduation speaker and provided more than an inspirational message. He surprised them with the gift of a lifetime.

“So let me be clear, every member of the 2019 graduating class, is guaranteed an internship waiting for them, you, next summer,” Pharrell said in a video posted by Harlem’s Children’s Zone.

That’s 114 internships. 114 opportunities. 114 lives changed.

“It’s one thing to be ‘woke,’ another to be awake, leaned in and engaged,” said Pharrell during his keynote address.

How beautiful is that?

Check out a video of the moment below.

Photo: WENN

Pharrell Williams Grants Internships To 114 Harlem High School Grads was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And…

Instead Of Just Saying 'My Black Is Beautiful', Now You Can Buy It For Your Hair
07.01.19
Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By…

Many kids have dreams about what they want to do when they grow up. When a woman from Buffalo, New…
07.01.19
Let’s Not Forget When Joe Biden Called Obama…

The former VP has a history of hiccups when it comes to discussing race.
07.01.19
James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In…

The White Supremacist who plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, during the Unite the Right Rally in…
07.01.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Checks Ex-VP Joe Biden On…

The Democratic Party debates saw the pool of presidential hopefuls angling to stand out amongst the throng ahead of the…
06.28.19
Man Dies After Being Kicked Off Airplane Returning…

Travelers beware; the deaths tied to the Dominican Republic continue. Another man has lost his life after visiting the Caribbean…
06.28.19
New Jersey Couple On Vacation In Barbados Disappears…

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, were only three days into their trip when they disappeared after renting jet…
07.01.19
NeNe Leakes Calls Cynthia Bailey “Weak and Desperate”…

Lore’l had a little girl chat with Mrs. NeNe Leakes before the opening of “Swagg Boutique”. This is currently her…
07.01.19
Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give…

J. Alexander's restaurant is being accused of racial profiling.
06.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close